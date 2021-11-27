Now, East MCD plans to hike property taxes

New Delhi: With both South and North MCD having announced proposals to hike property tax, the East MCD followed suit on Friday with plans to increase property taxes and implement two new tax categories for the FY 2022-23.



The civic body is proposing an Education Cess of 5 per cent and Betterment Tax of 15 per cent on property tax of all lands and building or part thereof. These two categories were proposed last year as well but the legislative wing of the corporation decided against it. However, EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said he is hopeful that they will get implemented this year.

East MCD has also proposed a hike in the following property taxes; residential properties will observe a 2 per cent hike going from 11 per cent to 13 per cent in C-E category and a 3 per cent hike going from 7 per cent to 10 per cent in F-H category.

Similarly, non-residential properties will notice a 3 per cent hike in going from 12 per cent to 15 per cent in C-E category. In both, residential and non-residential plots taxes in A-B categories to remain at 15 per cent.

They are proposing increased rates on applications for sanction of building plans as well. For upto 50 sq mtrs — Rs 5 to Rs 50 and exceeding 50sq mtrs — Rs 10 to Rs 100.

The civic body has also proposed a hike in tax for residential government establishments; they will notice a 5 per cent hike going from 15 per cent to 20 per cent in A-H categories. Additionally, they have proposed a hike in theatre tax as well. Class-I cinemas are currently paying Rs 10 per show, the proposed rate is Rs 1,000 per show. Similarly, Class-II cernames and concert, drama and variety entertainment theatres are paying Rs 7 per show currently, the proposed rates are Rs 1,000 per show. Other than this, carnival and fetes will observe a hike in rates as well. They are currently paying Rs 10 per show, the proposed rates are Rs 5,000 per show. For any other entertainment enterprises, the rate is Rs 7 per show and the proposed rate is Rs 500 per show.

The Commissioner also said: "We are doing our best to work with what we have and even if the corporation faces financial issues, we will continue to ensure the citizens get the best."

The proposed expenditure for the FY 2022-23 is Rs 4,73,577.18 lakhs, which is more than the revised expenditure estimate in FY 2021-22 — Rs 4,47,943.55 lakhs. Anand said the corporation plans to focus on sanitation and education specifically in the upcoming year. The civic body will also be focusing on PPE projects in the upcoming year.