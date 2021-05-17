Now, drive-in vaccination in Noida and Gr Noida too

Noida: The twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida have started drive-in Covid vaccination for people above the age of 45 years. The Covid jab can be administered to beneficiaries who have booked their appointment online and they have to wait for 30 minutes in their car under observation.



At GB Nagar, the vaccination centers are at DLF Mall of India in sector 18 of Noida, and the other at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik cricket stadium in Greater Noida. Officials said that the vaccine will be available from 9 am to 5 pm. The GB Nagar district is the first in UP to provide drive-in vaccination to people.

UP CM, on Sunday, also visited Gautam Buddh Nagar district to take stock of Covid preparedness and directed officials to pursue intensified testing in rural as well as urban areas of district with hassle free vaccination for all age groups prescribed by the government. The CM said that the hospitals in Noida cannot deny treatment to patients from neighbouring cities that are part of NCR. He also said that three oxygen plants have also been proposed in the district to cater needs or residents who have been fighting with Covid.

Apart from this, Adityanath also informed that the government is setting up Covid care centers especially for women and children at all the district of Uttar Pradesh including Gautam Buddh Nagar.