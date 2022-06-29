Now, Delhi's date with monsoon likely between June 30 and July 1

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to receive the first monsoon showers on June 30 or July 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Tuesday.



The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27.

Senior IMD Scientist R K Jenamani said there is a prediction of good rainfall in the city on June 30 and the arrival of the monsoon can be declared on Thursday or Friday.

Conditions are favorable for the advance of the monsoon into Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Easterly winds, moisture incursion and convective activity have increased in this region, he said.

"We expect the conditions to remain favorable for the further advance of the monsoon in the remaining parts of UP, HP, J-K, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the subsequent 48 hours," the senior meteorologist said.

Jenamani said high humidity increased discomfort in the last few days though the temperatures hovered around 41-42 degrees Celsius.

Pre-monsoon convection may lead to light rainfall in the national capital on Wednesday evening and provide relief from the heat. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rainfall in the city on June 30. The maximum temperature will come down to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1, he said.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date, June 27. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

Asked about the delay in the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, the senior scientist said a gap of around five days is considered normal.

"However, we did not see any major weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal (which could have pushed the monsoon forward). This year, it has mainly been a wind-driven monsoon," he said.

According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years.

The IMD had in 2020 revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27.

Parts of Delhi receive light rain

Some parts of the national capital received light rain on Tuesday even as the maximum temperature settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies and moderate rains in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some parts of the national capital witnessed light rain on Tuesday afternoon. These include ITO, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Ring Road, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg and Laxmi Nagar.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 57 per cent, the weather office said.