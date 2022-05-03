Now, Delhi BJP chief, MP, demand 'UP-like' action against loudspeakers, shoot letters

New Delhi: Days after the Uttar Pradesh government widely publicised its action against loudspeakers at religious places across the state, the "loudspeaker politics" has now reached the Capital with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and West Delhi MP (BJP), Parvesh Verma, writing letters to authorities in Delhi — asking that similar action be taken here.



Delhi BJP chief Gupta wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — citing that loudspeakers are "a main cause for spreading noise pollution" in the city and given that the Capital is already infamous for pollution, the Delhi government must take note of this and remove loudspeakers from religious places or make sure their decibel levels are withing the Supreme Court-mandated limits.

Gupta, in an attempt to stoke the "loudspeaker politics" in the Capital, also claimed that the noise pollution from loudspeakers in religious and other places was causing a lot of problems among the general public like "restlessness, insomnia, high blood pressure and hearing difficulties".

In fact, Gupta's letter came hours after BJP MP Parvesh Verma wrote a similar letter asking for action against loudspeakers in the Capital. Verma shared his letter on social media and said that he had sent it to the office of L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner, and the Commissioner of the civic bodies here.

He said, "I wrote a letter to @LtGovDelhi, @CPDelhi and mcd commissioner that religious places are being misused, loudspeaker noise is increasing, harmony is deteriorating under their guise. Delhi government is standing with such people. Therefore, like Uttar Pradesh, there is a need to take action in Delhi at the earliest."