Now, Covid vaccine jabs to be given 6 days a week

New Delhi: Coronavirus vaccine jabs will to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of the earlier four days, officials said on Tuesday.



A total of 9,357 people were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Tuesday. Seventeen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day and around 51 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated, they said.

Four cases of AEFI each were reported from South Delhi and West Delhi districts. Vaccines were administered at 183 centres, up from 106 on Monday. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a Delhi government official said.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held on four days a week, barring Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Now, it will be conducted four times a week, an official said.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the shots first. The priority group who will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is the latest to join the club of major hospitals in the Capital to resume OPD services and ease COVID-19 restrictions. As per an order passed on February 1 by the hospital's Medical Director and Superintendent, AIIMS plans to "resume normal hospital functioning while maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour".

The OPD services at the hospital will resume from February 4. New registrations will be fixed to 50 per day per department while 100 old registrations per department will be allowed per day. Evening clinics shall also resume as per limits set for each department. 20 per cent of all registrations will be walk-in.

Meanwhile, sign-and-stamp patients and patients registered through nodal officers of various departments will continue to be registered through special slots (beyond the daily departmental limit for new and follow-up cases). Patients can also now book OPD appointments/consultations for the next one month in advance for any speciality. AIIMS is also holding a walk-in vaccination drive for its staff, the entry for which will be through the staff gate in the A-wing of the new RAK OPD, the order states.