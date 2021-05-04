Now, Covid beds to come up inside Noida stadium

NoidA: In a bid to increase Covid bed capacity of the district, the Noida Authority has started transforming the shooting range at indoor stadium in Sector 21A of Noida for treating Covid patients.



The authority is focused to complete the work in next two days and the facility will include over 50 Covid beds with oxygen support and cabin for doctors.

A meeting of senior Noida Authority officials with representatives from 'doctors for you' organisation was conducted to discuss the layout of the facility.

A senior Noida Authority officer informed that they are planning to get oxygen directly from the oxygen plant for which talks are underway. The facility is expected to be operational within this week, the officer said.

At present, there are 3,668 beds in hospitals of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The number of ICU/ventilator beds is 813, all of which are occupied. The number of beds with oxygen support is 1,809 and these are occupied too.

The only beds that are vacant are normal beds and majority of those are available in Sharda hospital, NIIMS, Noida Covid hospital in Sector 39. The total number of normal beds available in the district is 1,046, out of which, 388 beds are occupied while 658 beds are vacant.

Meanwhile, 1,446 fresh Covid cases were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday taking the total number of cases to 45,801. Along with this, 13 deaths were also reported due to Covid on Monday taking the death toll to 250.

It has been for the first time since outbreak of the second wave that the number of recoveries has been more than the number of cases reported in a span of 24 hours. On Monday, the number of patients recovered from Covid in GB Nagar was 1,712 while in Ghaziabad, the number of patients recovering from Covid on Monday was 1,152.

In Ghaziabad, the total number of cases reported on Monday were 598. Five people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll

to 251.