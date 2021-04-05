Now, AAP MLA booked for 'threatening' Hindu priest

new delhi: Taking suo motu cognizance of a video and a tweet, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Sunday for allegedly threatening Ghaziabad-based priest and right-wing Hindu extremist Narsinghanand Saraswati.



This comes a day after the police lodged an FIR against Saraswati on a complaint from Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency.

Taking cognizance of a video and a tweet that have the potential of causing disaffection among communities, a case under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Parliament Street police station for holding out a threat to a speaker in a video that surfaced earlier, a senior police officer said, adding the matter is under probe.

In the tweet, the AAP MLA had said that "...his (Saraswati's) tongue and neck both should be cut off, and he should be provided the harshest of punishment. The law of India does not allow us to do this. We have faith in the Constitution of the country."

The FIR against Saraswati was registered on Saturday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims and blaspheming Islam and Prophet Mohammad, the police said.

Significantly, on Sunday, controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra also submitted a police complaint against Khan for the same tweet at the Sahibabad police station in Ghaziabad.

Police officials at the concerned police stations did not say whether this had been converted into an FIR till the time this report was filed.