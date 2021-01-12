Now, a museum of Sikh history at Singhu border

New delhi: A museum depicting the Sikh history has now been set up at farmers' protest site on the Singhu border. The museum was started by Parwinder Singh, who has been a bike mechanic for more than 20 years.



"I have always been interested in opening a museum to educate the youth of Punjab about the history of Sikhism. Our youth is not aware of a lot of history so I thought starting a museum here will make people interested to know more about our history," he told Millennium Post.

Singh hails from Mohali and had traveled in a tractor along with the "museum-on-wheels" from Mohali. "We had to travel very carefully as the museum is fragile," he added.

The museum had two set-ups depicting various stories from Sikh history. "Our ancestors have sacrificed so much for our religion and it is important for the youth to acknowledge it. All the sacrifices were made on the ground of humanity and I just wanted to showcase it in a way that attracts people," he further said.

The museum was officially started today, which saw a huge crowd assembling to take a peek. Singh said that if the response regarding the museum is positive, they might consider keeping it at the protest site for a long time. "We will see how people see the museum. As I am paying from my own pocket, there are funding issues as I just have a small business," Singh said, adding that he will soon leave for home but the volunteers will look after the museum.

As people gathered, many who did not know about the history of Sikhism asked questions. "This is a really great initiative and we are glad something like this was started to make people aware of the Sikh history," a protester said.

Singh, meanwhile said that farmers themselves have approached him to bring this museum to Delhi. "This history is important because it has been removed from the pages. It is not easy to make sacrifices for one's religion and our ancestors have sacrificed for other religions as well. We farmers have done nothing wrong to anyone and we request Modi to consider all this," Daman Singh, who hails from Jammu said.

The farmers have created cities on the Capital's borders, setting up almost everything they need to stay put at the protest sites. Starting from libraries and gyms to growing their vegetables and setting up community kitchens for all and everyone, the farmers have set in for the long battle.