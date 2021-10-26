Now, a 'Jai Siya Ram Marg' & a 'Har Har Mahadev Marg'

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday passed a slew of proposals to rename roads across its jurisdiction, which included officially christening a 'Har Har Mahadev Marg' and a 'Jai Siya Ram Marg' in areas in and around Welcome here.



The proposals for renaming the roads were passed in the House Meeting on Monday, where roads were christened after local prominent personalities who have impacted the localities, according to officials. This includes renaming a road in West Vinod Nagar as 'Hira Singh Rana Marg', a chowk near Welcome Colony UWR Block as 'Mata Chowk', and another road in Welcome Colony as 'Late Shri Hari Ram Yadav Chowk'. A road in Welcome Colony's Z-2 Block was renamed as 'Late Mehfooz Aliza Khan Marg'.

Significantly, the stretch of road from the Govardhan Chowk to Photo Chowk in Welcome Colony was renamed as "Har Har Mahadev Marg" and the road from Welcome Colony to GT Road to Cemetery Pulia has been rechristened officially as the "Jai Siya Ram Marg".

The decision to rename these roads were made on the basis of proposals from EDMC councillors who said they wanted to honour and give credit to various prominent personalities in India.

EDMC officials said that since EDMC only has jurisdiction of certain small sections and colonies, often councillors propose these changes to honour people from their locality or other members of the Indian society that have had an impact on the community.

Since no funds are required in these matters, renaming proposals pass easily via both the House and Standing Committee.