Now, a direct track to a BBA degree through Seed Money Project, says Deputy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: Noting that an "entrepreneurial mindset" is more important than anything, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday announced that his government's Seed Money Project under the falgship entrepreneurship curriculum can now be a direct gateway for students to start a BBA degree at either NSUT or DTU.



Explaining how the system would work, the Dy CM, who is also the Education Minister here, said that the 100 best works from the Seed Money Project will be selected at the Zonal and District levels, which will be appraised by

renowned and successful entrepreneurs. He added that all children involved in the top 10 projects selected thusly, would get direct admission to a BBA degree course at NSUT or DTU.

Sisodia's remarks came as he was addressing a live entrepreneurship interaction with students, during which HCL co-founder Arjun Malhotra also spoke to students about how to lead a team to do the best work possible.

Malhotra advised the children that as a team leader, good behaviour with co-workers will always help move forward while the Deputy CM said that in order to be successful in life, it is more important to have an entrepreneurial mindset than to merely collect a degree.

Under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) the State government organizes 'Live Interaction Sessions' with successful entrepreneurs for the children studying in the state Government Schools. As part of the 19th session of the live interaction series on Thursday, Malhotra, interacted with the children and shared his experiences regarding entrepreneurship. "EMC aims to enable children to openly use their talents and fulfil their dreams," Sisodia said.

"Self-motivation and self-confidence are very important to move ahead in life. During the start of HCL, I believed that micro-processors would bring a big change in the computer world, so I left my job and started HCL along with my friends. When you do any work, think about how to save time, how to improve it, when you start doing this, then there will be no such problem for which you do not have a solution," Malhotra shared.

Malhotra also stressed on the need to be a good a team leader, by always supporting and encouraging the team members. "You must make the people working with you feel important, this will increase their ability to work. Every night before sleeping, think about all the work done by you during the day and if you have done something wrong, then the next day apologize to the person concerned, your behaviour will help you move forward," he said.