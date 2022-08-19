Notorious cheat absconding since 2015 held

New Delhi: An investigating team of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police recently arrested one fraudster who was absconding since 2015. On Friday, police confirmed the identification of the arrested person as Bhupender Kumar Rawat (39), a resident of Delhi's East Azad Nagar. A cash reward of Rs 20,000 was declared upon his arrest, police said.



Based on a complaint of a senior citizen, which claimed that the complainant was induced for a hefty bonus or additional growth on his insurance policy and investments by unknown persons, telephonically. Lured by the inducements, the complainant paid them over Rs 75 lakh from 2013 to 2015 by way of cheques from his accounts, drawn in the names of M/S Davis Value Card Pvt. Ltd. and Dreamland Developers. The complainant was not awarded any bonus or returns even after making payments for over two years.

Then a case was registered and an investigation was taken up. The alleged payments were made to several accounts of Davis Value Card Pvt. Ltd. and Dreamland Developers Ltd. The Directors or partners of these companies, namely accused Gurpreet Singh, Sumit Verma, Rajdeep Maan, Arun Sood, Manoj Verma and Bhupender Singh Rawat were the beneficiaries of the cheated amounts. One Bhupender Singh purchased approx 4-5 acres of land in Jodhpur in his name with the money received fraudulently from the victims, police said.

During the investigation, it was found that he is a permanent resident of Uttrakhand and frequently changing his hideout in Delhi, Uttrakhand and adjoining areas. The team collected all the factual and technical information and raided all the possible hideouts of Bhupender Kumar Rawat in Delhi and Uttrakhand. On Wednesday, based on specific information, team conducted a raid on his house. Rawat was found there. He was apprehended by the team and during interrogation, he confessed his involvement and

was arrested.

The arrested person also disclosed that Sumit Verma and Gurpreet Singh were arrested in 2016 and 2021 respectively and his name was disclosed. Bhupender Singh Rawat disclosed that since 2015 he was hiding in Delhi and his village and adjoining area, police said.