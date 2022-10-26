Notice to Secy TTE for trying to stop 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to the Secretary of Training and Technical Education for trying to stop the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' program. The program was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year in December to provide free yoga instructors to the citizens of the Capital and as per the government, currently 590 yoga classes with more than 17,000 beneficiaries are conducted on a daily basis across the city.



In the letter, Sisodia mentions that upon the insistence of the Secretary (TTE) in the 28th meeting of the Board of Governors which was held last month, the decision to discontinue the program was taken. Sisodia further adds that the Board of Governors wanted to continue the program, but due to the Secretary's strong stand against the program the decision was taken.

As per Sisodia, 'Dili ki Yogshala' is the flagship program of the Govt of NCT of Delhi to promote meditation and yoga not just in Delhi but also to inspire the whole country. "Even the Prime Minister promotes adoption of Yoga by way of organising promotional events on International day of Yoga. Despite knowing this, Secretary TTE is wrongly and forcibly trying to discontinue the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' program and sabotage the efforts of the Delhi Government to provide the yoga classes for the benefit of thousands of Delhites." writes Sisodia in the letter.

Sisodia explains in the letter that the Secretary (TTE) is a representative of the Government of NCT of Delhi in the Board of Governors and as a representative it is the role and responsibility of the secretary to represent the viewpoint of the Government. On these grounds, Sisodia has demanded an explanation from the secretary within 24 hours and adds that in spite of being aware about Delhi government's intention to continue the program, why was the decision to discontinue it taken without consulting the minister in-charge?