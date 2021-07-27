Notice to 10 farmers over land for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has issued notice to 10 landowners from village Chamrawali Bodaki in Greater Noida who are not ready to give their agricultural land for the development of eastern dedicated freight corridor project.



On Monday, a final notice has been issued to farmers and they are given time till Wednesday to willingly handover the land to administration.

Officials said that legal actions may be initiated against them if they do not act as per the notice served.

As per a senior administrative officer, the eastern dedicated freight corridor extending from Punjab and Bengal has it's portion falling under the Khurja-Dadri region. While nearly 95 per cent work has been completed, the work has been delayed due to land acquisition.

"Nearly a portion of 2,700 square meters of land is yet to be handed over, which has delayed the process of laying down tracks on the stretch. While 80 per cent of required land has been acquired and transferred to railway special purpose vehicle which is building the corridor, the rest of portion is expected to be made available soon," a senior officer said.

With the delay in land acquisition, the Indian railway has not yet been able to handover the possession DFCCIL which is itself delaying the project.

The administration has advices landowners to produce the documents against land in order to get compensation and handover the possession to administration so that the work is not halted.