'Nothing to fear,' says CM, exhorts all to sign up

New Delhi: "There is nothing to fear," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after stepping out of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where he was administered his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He exhorted everyone in the city to dispel fears and get vaccinated at the earliest.



The CM said, "The LNJP Hospital has made adequate arrangements for administering the vaccination, and the doctors and medical staff have made all proper arrangements. Everybody should get the Covid-19 vaccine, they should resolve all the doubts they had in their minds. There is nothing to fear."

Kejriwal, 52, is diabetic and the inoculation was done as part of the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country, which began on March 1, covering people above 60 years of age, those above 45 years with comorbidities. The vaccine is being administered at 192 hospitals across Delhi during this phase.

The CM on Thursday also said that his government would be expanding its vaccine administering capabilities by opening as many more centres as required. "We are constantly in touch with The central government, and we are working on their directions. As and when we receive further directions, we will increase the number of vaccination centres. I and my parents have been administered the Covidshield vaccine. We have enough stock of the vaccine. All the doubts in the minds of the people have dispersed," Kejriwal said.

The CM further insisted that people come out and get the jab. He said, "I have got the vaccination done and the other cabinet ministers are doing it. Eventually, other people are also coming forward and getting the vaccination done."

Over 25,000 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by an official.

The CM has taken his vaccine at a time when COVID-19 cases in the Capital are showing signs of going up again with active cases consistently rising for over one month now.