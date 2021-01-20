Nothing in police reply on how chargesheet was leaked: Khalid

New Delhi: Former JNU student leader and UAPA accused Umar Khalid on Tuesday told a Delhi court that the police, in their reply to his plea asking how the chargesheet against him was leaked to the media before he or his counsel got access to it, has not given a clear answer and that there is "nothing in their reply" clarifying the same.



Advocate Rakshanda Deka, on behalf of Khalid, told Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar that the police has failed to explain how the supplementary chargesheet was accessed by the media which went on to further "prejudice Khalid's right to a free and fair trial".

"There is nothing in their reply...there is a kind of characterization that is being thrown at Mr Khalid," the counsel said, adding, "...opinion can't be moulded against the accused which prejudices his right to a free and fair trial," Deka submitted. Deka further told the court that she vehemently opposes the reply filed by the investigating agency, adding that now "the damage cannot be undone".

During the hearing, Khalid told the court, "This has become a battle now...this is not only in my case but several other cases...I have no hope from them (police) but I hope the court will issue relevant directions".

The court noted the submissions and fixed the matter for further hearing on January 28.