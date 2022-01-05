Not tried to usurp powers, wanted to ensure govt adheres to NFSA on ration delivery: L-G tells HC

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that he has not tried to usurp any powers and wanted to ensure that the Delhi government adheres to provisions of the National Food Security Act even if it comes out with a separate scheme for ration delivery to citizens.



The lieutenant governor's (L-G) counsel said keeping in mind the best interest of the national capital's citizens, the L-G pointed out that the Delhi government has not taken the Centre's approval for a proposal for home delivery of ration.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was informed that in one of the notings, the L-G had mentioned no approval of government of India has been placed on record and hence, it is again advised that the proposal of home delivery of ration be placed before the Centre for approval to ensure it is in conformity with the provisions of National Food Security Act (NFSA) .

The court was hearing a plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the Delhi government's scheme for doorstep delivery of ration — Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.

It has listed the matter for further arguments on Wednesday.

The counsel for the L-G pointed out there was a noting of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which he said the instant matter before the L-G was not for approval of the scheme and that it has already attained finality.

"There was some misunderstanding That is the arrogance. It is not the L-G, it is the other way round," he contended, adding that all the notings of the L-G were in conformity with the provisions of the NFSA.

"In best interest of citizens of Delhi, he has done this by pointing it out. He has not tried to subvert or usurp the powers or tried to restrict them to do something. All that he has done is this is the law of the land, please adhere to it and conform to it. If you want to have a separate scheme, it should be in conformity with NFSA, he said.