Not satisfied with work so far: SC on new air quality panel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it is not satisfied with the work done by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, which has been constituted by the Centre to tackle air pollution.



A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that even people in Delhi are not satisfied with the work done by the Commission on the issue of pollution.

We don't know what your commission is doing. People in Delhi are not satisfied with your work. We are also not satisfied, said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V

Ramasubramanian.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the Commission is working on war footing and several steps have been taken to deal with pollution.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, also appearing for the Centre, apprised the bench that they have already filed a comprehensive affidavit as directed by the court

earlier.

The apex court said it would hear in second week of January the petition filed by Aditya Dubey who has raised the issue of pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states

of Delhi.