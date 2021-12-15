'Not just Omicron, fully prepared to tackle any variant'

New Delhi: Even as the Capital reported four new Omicron cases on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain asserted that their government is fully prepared to deal with not just the Omicron variant but any other variant of concern too, if detected.



The city on Tuesday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths with the daily positivity rate at 0.09 per cent. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 so far in December. It had logged seven deaths due to the viral disease in November, four in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,41,793. Of these, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the health department bulletin stated. The coronavirus death toll stood at 25,100, it said.

When asked about the preparation to stop the spread of COVID-19, Jain told reporters, "Not only Omicron, but we are also fully prepared to tackle any variant of Coronavirus. There will be 32 types of medicine which will be kept as a buffer stock to treat COVID-infected patients."

He added, "All necessary steps are being taken to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant. The Delhi government is keeping a sharp eye on the new cases and contact tracing is being done for the patients that are infected with the omicron variant. Necessary action is being taken to further stop the spread of the new variant," before asking all Delhiites to diligently follow all prescribed norms to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, active Covid-19 cases in the Capital rose to 407 on Tuesday from 393 a day ago, of which 193 patients are recovering under home isolation. The active case load has now for months stagnated around the 400 mark.

According to the Tuesday health bulletin, the authorities conducted 48,120 tests, including 41,734 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

The number of containment zones rose to 125 from 119 a day ago, the bulletin said. Delhi reported 30 cases on Monday, 56 cases on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.