Not in our power to check crowding: Mkt associations

New Delhi/Noida: As the Delhi government ordered the closure of Lajpat Nagar market and Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar for violation of COVID-19 norms, representatives of various trader bodies claimed that crowding is mainly due to the presence of street vendors and it is up to the administration to prevent it.

Holding that closure of markets is not a solution, they suggested that authorities

come up with uniform SOPs for all market associations after holding discussions with traders.

"Traders sit in their shops or work from their godowns, then how are they responsible if there is a crowd in the market, which is mostly caused by unorganised roadside vendors.

"It is not in our power to control them," said Paramjit Singh Pamma, vice-chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders' Association. He alleged that there were not enough police personnel in the area to ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed in the market.

"We have deputed our guards outside shops, but the street vendors don't listen to anyone, they don't wear masks or maintain distance. The police challan shopkeepers, who are sitting inside their stores, instead of the vendors outside," Pamma claimed,

Meanhwile, the market associations and shopkeepers of Noida have urged administration and police to keep a check and ensure strict enforcement of Covid safety guidelines including social distancing and wearing masks.