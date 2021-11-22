Not even in top 20, MCDs have failed disastrously: Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The three BJP-ruled MCDs have failed disastrously, according to Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj. The three MCDs have brought shame to the people of Delhi for not even being able to make it to the top 20 in Swachhta Rankings that were presented by the Central government on Saturday.



South MCD was ranked 31st, East MCD 40th and North MCD 45th among the 48 municipal corporations of the country. The leader said, "Kejriwal government is shining the name of Delhi in the field of health-education, while BJP's MCD is bringing shame to 2 crore people of Delhi. BJP Delhi state president Adesh Gupta, must tell why the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the contract to defame Delhi, if they can't handle it, then they should leave MCD."

He also explained the parameters for the ranking, which were — cleanliness of toilets, levels of open defecation, waste disposal, waste segregation, and regular sweeping, which is the minimum criterion. "BJP gets prior information of where and when the surveys would be conducted since it's their government that conducts them in the first place. For this, they open the locks of toilets they had built using the funds from the Swachh Bharat initiative, clean it, and cleaning staff is summoned for its upkeep. Only then the survey is done. But after the one-week-long survey is over, the toilets are locked up again," the MLA added.

Calling the failure of the three MCDs shameful and a disgrace to the nation's capital. He questioned BJP leaders and asked them to leave the MCD alone if they can't handle the responsibilities. Bharadwaj said, "BJP's Delhi State President Adesh Gupta should answer us and tell if he feels even a little ashamed. If you feel even a little bit of shame, then he needs to tell why the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the contract to defame Delhi. If you can't handle it, leave it."

He added, "The report card is horrible. The North MCD has failed in waste management — they simply dump all the garbage on pre-existing landfills while open defecation

continues to be a widespread practice in their areas. There is no sign of waste segregation by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation."

North MCD officials reacting to these statements said, "The Delhi government has constantly put the blame on us but they have been blocking our funds and creating monetary issues for the corporation since they came into power. They have not fulfilled their own duties but they still keep blaming us"

East MCD Mayor Shyam Sundar Agrawal told the Millennium Post, "They (Delhi Government) should think before they speak. Secondly, they should understand that they don't pay us and keep disregarding us. The ranking was for cities with the population of 10 lakh only but East alone has 50 lakh people and that's why we get the result we get. All the Kejriwal government does is talk and not do anything positive. They can keep putting up advertisements but the people know we are doing the real work."