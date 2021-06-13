Northern Rlys allows sale of platform tickets at 8 major stations

New Delhi: The Northern Railways has now permitted the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations under the Delhi division. The sale of platform tickets was suspended to avoid overcrowding at railway stations in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

The announcement was made by Northern Railways General Manager Ashutosh Gangal. However, the price has been enhanced to Rs 30 per platform ticket in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the stations.

Now, passengers can avail the platform ticket facility at New Delhi, Delhi Jn., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantt railway stations.

At other stations, a decision will be taken according to the demand, a Northern Railways spokesperson said.

The Railway Board had permitted the sale of platform tickets, authorising its divisions and zones to take individual decisions based on the Covid scenario in their areas.

"Now, zones are opening up in a graded manner, based on ground situations," the spokesperson said.