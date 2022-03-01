Northern Railway GM holds performance review meeting - mobility enhancement, punctuality in focus

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railway held a performance review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs through video conferencing on Monday, where he focused on discussions about safety, mobility enhancement and punctuality among other important topics.

Safety holds prime focus for Railways, NR said in a statement, adding that the GM discussed various untoward incidents reported in the past week. Status of rail and weld fractures, LC gates, yard derailments and OHE failures were discussed in detail, the statement said.

Sectional speed has been increased in 688.55 km and Speed on Loop lines has been increased to 30 Kmph in 433.31 Km portion till Feb'22, the statement said.

The status of 160 Kmph works on New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes were also touched upon in the meeting, officials said. The current average punctuality over the zone stands at 85 per cent, officials added. Ways to better the punctuality of mail-express trains were discussed in detail, the statement said.

The ongoing works on the super-critical Jalandhar- Pathankot- Jammu Tawi, Kathua- Madhopur Section, Utretia-Raibareilly and Raebareli-Amethi and the critical projects Alamnagar- Utraitia, Rosa – Sitapur, Jaunpur- Akbarpur, Barabanki- Akbarpur and Rajpura-Bathinda were discussed, they said.

The status of increasing amenities on stations, foot overbridges, and increasing level of platforms and shelters, etc, were also presented in the meeting.

GM Gangal also touched upon the maintenance status of locos, coaches and wagons and their timely turn-around. Staff matters, training, maintenance and appointment issues were also deliberated upon in detail in the meeting, the Northern Railways said.