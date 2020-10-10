Northern Railway General Manager conducts meeting with DFCCIL

new delhi: General Manager Northern Railway & North Central Railways Rajiv Chaudhry conducted a meeting with MD/DFCCIL and concerned officers of Northern Railway and DFCCIL at Headquarters Office , Baroda House, New Delhi on October 7.



The meeting was focused on time lines related to yard modifications, utilities shifting, road over and road under bridges and other connected works related to commissioning of project etc. Various aspects with respect to yard modifications, utilities shifting, road over and road under bridges, connected works and commissioning of project timely related problems faced by Railways and outcome measures for them were discussed in detail.