Northeast Delhi clashes: MLA Gopal Rai urges people to maintain peace

New Delhi: Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai on Monday urged the people in the area to maintain peace in the wake of clashes over the new citizenship law, saying some people were purposely trying to disturb the atmosphere.

Rai said that he had spoken to Delhi LG Anil Baijal and was assured that more police personnel would be deployed to bring the situation under control.

"With folded hands, I request people in Babarpur Assembly to maintain peace. Some people are purposely trying to spoil the atmosphere. I have spoken to Delhi LG and he has assured me that more policemen will be deployed to bring the situation under control," Rai said in a tweet.