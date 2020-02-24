Northeast Delhi clashes: CM Kejriwal urges LG, HM to restore law and order
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.
"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.
"I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic)," he tweeted.
Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.
Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.
