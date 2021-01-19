North, South MCD HCWs await their shot amid strikes

New delhi: The Municipal Corporations of Delhi and its employees continue their wait to start administering COVID-19 vaccines without success ever since the Delhi Government removed MCD-run hospitals from the official list of vaccination sites, just days before January 16, even though a dry-run had been held at various centres, including the Hindu Rao hospital. The decision came close on the heels of a mass ongoing strike by MCD employees due to delayed salary payments. All three MCDs had sent a list of several healthcare workers who were in line to receive the vaccine. However, South MCD Additional DHA (Director, Hospital Administration) Dr Alka Gupta and North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash both confirmed that as yet not even a single MCD employee has been vaccinated. Not even those working at official vaccination sites.

