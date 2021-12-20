'North MCD waived Rs 30 crore property tax on 13 parking lots'

New Delhi: Even as the North and East MCDs here have declared empty coffers — desperately seeking funds to continue basic expenses till the end of the current fiscal, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday attacked the BJP-ruled North civic administration — saying that while it is unable to pay staffers, it has allegedly waived off Rs 30 crore property tax on the sale of 13 parking lots to "their friends in private mafia".



MCD workers strike because the civic body does not pay their salaries on time and the administrations say that this is because they do not have enough money, senior AAP leader Atishi said, continuing, "On the other hand, when we take a look at their sources of income, it is found that every single revenue source has been tainted with corruption by the BJP."

The AAP added that parking lots are a major source of the civic bodies' revenues but due to the BJP's alleged misgovernance, this money never reaches the MCD coffers where it can be put to use for the public.

Referring to the parking complexes at Shiva Market in Pitampura, Gandhi Maidan, Rani Bagh, Eidgah, Shastri Park, Rajinder Nagar, U and V Block & AC Block in Shalimar Bagh, Madipur Metro, Udyog Nagar Metro, Punjabi Bagh Metro, Nangloi Metro, and Mundka Metro, the AAP said these were sold to those with friends in the administration at throwaway prices and by waiving off property tax on them worth Rs 30 crore.

Responding to the charges, North MCD leader of the House Chhail Bihari Goswami said, "They are putting false allegations against us, we are doing everything as per procedure, we have not sold any land, nor are we planning to. Putting false allegations on us is a tradition for them".