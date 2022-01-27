'North MCD trying to sell land meant for healthcare facilities'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the North MCD was trying to sell two plots of land meant to establish healthcare facilities to private players, by allegedly circumventing the DMC Act of 1957. Party's chief whip and MLA Dilip Pandey on Wednesday alleged that the 510 sqm plot in the Jhandewalan Chest Clinic area and the 4,000 sqm plot in Narela's Dispensary Complex had been taken over by the MCD to build hospitals but that they were now planning to sell the land.



"First, this matter was brought up in the Standing Committee where it was opposed. And now, without bringing the proposal in the House, tenders for the auctioning of these two properties have been issued by the BJP-ruled MCD. This tender document is public," Pandey said, adding that this was a violation of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

"What's worse is that now the clinic or dispensary which will run on these lands will charge the common people for treatment, dismantling the earlier objective of free healthcare. It's a direct matter of quid pro quo. There is no doubt that the BJP has taken bribes for the same," the AAP MLA alleged. North MCD Leader of Opposition (AAP), Vikas Goel said the Standing Committe "forcefully" passed the proposal and that the land was denied to the Delhi government when it sought the same for building Mohalla Clinics.