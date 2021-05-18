North MCD to elect new Mayor on June 8

New Delhi: North Delhi Municipal Corporation is all set to elect a new Mayor on June 8. The civic body issued a notice inviting nominations for the post of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, members of the Standing Committee (for positions vacated by members who have completed their term), and one member to sit on the advisory council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Nominations can be filed until May 31.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash also said on Monday that North DMC has released Rs 431 crore to pay the pending salaries and pensions of different categories of staff. For Swachhata Karamcharis, Nurses, Doctors, Junior and Senior residents and Paramedical staff of group C and D, salaries have been released upto April 2021. Besides, Salary of others categories has been cleared upto March, 2021. Salaries of Teachers have been released for the month of February. Pensions for North MCD employees have also been issued upto February this year. "Efforts are being made to clear maximum liabilities in a phased manner. In the next fortnight, we will try to release pensions, and another month's salary of teachers", Jai Prakash added.

Jai Prakash also said that North MCD is trying to "perform COVID-19 relief work, such as facilities for treatment, collecting bio medical waste, sanitization, cremation/burial facilities, etc., with limited resources but Delhi Government is not doing as per requirement although help is pouring in from public, private and social sectors".