North MCD teachers yet to be relieved of Covid duties, say being treated unequally

New Delhi: With schools in the national Capital having reopened for physical classes and a shift to full offline



mode scheduled to start from April 1, all teachers in the city have already been relieved of their Covid-19 duties — except for those working in North MCD schools.

Taking up this issue, the Teachers Union of MCD (Shiksha Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation) has written to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation requesting them to issue orders like the ones issued by the Delhi government, the East and the South civic bodies.

North MCD teachers are still attending to their DDMA duties despite schools reopening. In their email to North MCD officials, the union said, "The non-issuance of the order till now shows that perhaps the corporation in the North MCD administration is not going to take care of the teachers even though the schools have opened."

"This matter was raised in the meeting held on 9 and 10 February with the Additional Commissioner Education and Director Education as well as the Mayor, Leader House, Standing Committee Chairman, officers of the CD Department along with the officers of the Labour Department and since then this matter has been but no action has been taken." They added that teachers have been suffering mentally while serving during the pandemic and are exhausted. The union said that they consider this as an act of hurting the honour and dignity of corporation teachers. Questioning North MCD officials, the union officials wrote "Why only the teachers of North MCD are being harassed like this when the rest of the Delhi teachers have been relieved?"

The union stated that they will be forced to take serious steps if the civic body does not take any action on this matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent.