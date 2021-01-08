North MCD teachers, sanitation workers strike over unpaid dues

new delhi: North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash met the Confederation of MCD Employees' Union, who are on strike due to non-payment of dues since the past four to five months and staged a protest on Thursday outside North MCD's Civil Lines zonal office. This included safai karamcharis, teachers, workers from the horticulture department (gardners), Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs), among others.



"The Union has assured me that they will put the strike on hold for 10 days. They have put forward some demands and given us this 10 days' time to fulfil them. The main issue is that of salaries not being paid. Just today I have issued salaries for the month of October to Safai Karamcharis. I have told them by the end of this month, salaries for November will also be issued. As for salaries for December and January, we shall see to it in February", he said.

Another issue is that of awarding permanent contracts to temporary contractual workers. "I have had all such pending files prepared and the process is already underway. It should be completed by the last week of January or the first week of February", North MCD Mayor said.