North MCD steps up Covid preparedness

New Delhi: With the uptick in the number of of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to step up its preparedness to control the spread of the virus. The civic body has made elaborate plans to tackle the virus. North MCD has asked hospitals and health centres under its jurisdiction to set up separate registration counters for suspected Covid patients, waiting rooms, queues for medical consultations, dedicated lab testing facilities and separate counters for free distribution of medicines besides making people aware through IEC activities. Hospitals like Hindu Rao and others under the civic body's jurisdiction have been asked to ensure all staff members follow covid related guidelines/norms. They have also been directed to maintain adequate stock of essential medicines and essential items like PPE kits, masks, gloves, sanitizers, liquid soaps, pulse oximeters etc. should also be stocked for the prevention and control of Coronavirus.



Sufficient numbers of oxygen cylinders and concentrators have been made available to make sure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the patients.

The civic body has given priority to the care of senior citizens above 60 years of age. It has been decided to provide one month's advance medicine to the patients of non-Covid and chronic diseases in the hospitals and dispensaries. North MCD has also made it mandatory for patients visiting every flu clinic to get tested body temperature with an infrared thermometer.