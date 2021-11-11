'North MCD stealing primary school land'

New Delhi: As schools open across Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused BJP-led MCD of attacking the right to education of poor children by 'stealing' primary school. Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA, on Wednesday accused BJP of selling land meant for schools to their private partners. The AAP leader said, "BJP is in deep turmoil over upcoming MCD elections; strategising to sell out property worth thousands of crores under the MCD." According to him, North MCD is stealing primary school land in Ajmal Khan Market and troubling shopkeepers, trying to drive them away to allow space for private parking.



AAP condemns BJP's attack on children's right to education and its hand in shutting down primary schools to make way for private players, Bhardwaj stated. He explained that for quite some time they have been raising the issue but have seen no response to it. But now that BJP is set to lose the upcoming elections, they are selling off property worth thousands of crores to private players for their own gain. Allegedly, the MCD also issued notice to 48 shopkeepers and asked them to vacate, near the temporarily shut primary school land that the North MCD is selling. The tender for the property has been issued.

Responding to these allegations, Alok Verma, Education Chairperson, North MCD told Millennium Post, "The land they are talking about is an empty area, we are not selling the property but are only using it for rent purposes to generate funds for the corporation. We have issued a tender for the land but we do not have any vendors yet."