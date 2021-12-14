North MCD staff temporarily end strike

New Delhi: On Monday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) employees union ended their indefinite strike on the assurance that their demands for salary and other pending dues will be met shortly.



The Confederation of MCD Employees Union had called for an indefinite strike last week as the North MCD failed to hear their demands and provide them their salaries, pensions, DAs and other dues. Over 7,000 teachers in North MCD had stopped teaching online classes and approximately 2,500 teachers protested outside Delhi BJP's office over non-payment of salaries. Despite this, no leader met with them or responded to their protests. Several other employees were set to join the strike from Monday onwards, including lab techs, sweepers, doctors, horticulture staff and safai karamcharis.

However, the union met with North MCD officials today and declared that they will be pausing their strike and provide the civic body a few weeks to deliberate on their demands. North MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the civic body has accepted most of their demands. According to him, they have already issued a circular regarding dearness allowance of the employees and action is being taken on other demands as well.

The employees union also circulated a notice that states that the confederation will be giving the civic body at least 2-3 weeks to fulfill their demands. They have postponed their strike until then.

However, Kuldeep Singh Khatri, president of Shikshak Nyay Manch (teachers union under North MCD) said that the confederation does not represent teachers of North MCD and even now they have proved that they only joined the protests due to pressure from all employees. He said: "If teachers do not receive their arrears by tomorrow evening, they will be protesting outside Delhi BJP's office." The protest will be announced formally soon.

Vinod Kumar Parcha, Central president, North MCD Hospital's Union told Millennium Post that the confederation's meeting with North MCD employees ended at 6 pm on Monday. He explained that the civic body has agreed to their three demands regarding the salary, DA and other dues. He added that all employees will continue their work now, the union will take a decision on the strike after a week now.