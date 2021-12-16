North MCD seals 5 more liquor stores

New Delhi: Continuing its onslaught against the Delhi government's New Excise Policy after publicly decrying it, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) has sent sealing notices to 8 liquor stores in the last week — claiming they did not follow regulations.



Sealing 5 stores, the civic body stated that the opening of these stores will lead to harmful ill effects on the youth of Delhi. 3 Liquor stores in Civil Lines-I were sealed, 1 in Karol Bagh and 1 in Rohini. North MCD officials explained that the Delhi government had allowed stores to open in residential areas and are purportedly minting money off the policy without realizing the effects it will have on the citizens of Delhi.

The matter has been a focal point for various North MCD standing committee and house meetings. BJP leaders have opposed the policy vehemently. The civic body has sent 18 sealing show cause notices to liquor stores in the previous week. On Tuesday, the house was adjourned quickly after the matter was brought up.

Significantly, the Delhi High Court is also seized of a matter with respect to one of the new liquor stores opening up in an areas considered to residential. So far, the court has merely issued a notice to the Delhi government — seeking a reply on the plea filed by locals of the area.

But even as a dozen petitions challenging the Excise Policy are pending in the Delhi High Court, the high court has, so far, shown no inclination to stay the implementation of the policy.

The policy came into effect on November 17 — when all government liquor vends shut down and 800 new private liquor vends were supposed to open in the city.