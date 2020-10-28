North MCD says partial salaries cleared; doctors say stir to be on till dues are paid

New Delhi: As healthcare workers, including doctors at North MCD-run hospital, continued their indefinite strike over unpaid salaries and pensions, authorities from the civic body claimed that they had cleared salaries of doctors of upto September this year. Significantly, no doctor has received their salary as claimed.



"If the salaries would be credited then we would believe that they have disbursed. The RDA and MCDA have jointly decided not to believe hearsay," Hindu Rao Hospital, RDA president Abhimanyu Sardana said.

In the ongoing development, where hundreds of healthcare workers from six hospitals run by North MCD have been on an indefinite hunger strike as they have not received their salaries since July, North DMC Tuesday claimed it had also cleared the salary of Safai Karamcharis and Domestic Breeding Checkers up till August 2020.

"Salaries of nurses' upto July 2020 and Health Workers upto June 2020 has been cleared. The salary of teachers and other Group A, B, C, other class IV staff, other daily wagers has been cleared upto June 2020. Pensions upto April 2020 have been cleared," it said in a statement.

However, senior and resident doctors have said that they have not received anything so far. President of Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association, RR Gautam told Millennium Post, "We will decide the next course of action in a GBM meeting on Wednesday as to whether we will continue with the protest when we receive our salaries. Till the time salaries are not credited in our accounts, the protest is going to continue."

The healthcare workers' strike started by Hindu Rao Hospital has entered its 24th day, while the hunger strike is on its 6th day. Meanwhile, North DMC has claimed it is making all efforts to pay the salaries. "Efforts are being made to release the salary of remaining categories in phase manner as funds are being arranged," a statement said.

On the other hand, mayors of the three BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations in the national Capital on Tuesday launched an attack on the Delhi government demanding the release of financial dues of Rs 12,000 crore to the civic bodies.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash said, "At present, we have been assured by the Delhi government that the outstanding money of the corporation will be released within the next 10 days." He threatened a similar sit-in outside the CM's residence on the 11th day if the funds are not transferred by then.

South Delhi (SDMC) Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said the CM should have met the three of them, especially because they had specifically requested to meet with him formally. She said, "Overall, out of the Rs 1,157 crore sanctioned for the SDMC, on demanding Rs 868 crore, the Delhi government gave only Rs 303 crore and Rs 564 crore is payable."

Moreover, the East Delhi Mayor accused the Delhi government of not understanding the importance of smooth functioning civic bodies. Doctors from various hospitals in Delhi wore black ribbons as a mark of

solidarity. Resident doctors from different hospitals did a "pen down symbolic" protest on Tuesday.

National Board of Examinations in a fierce statement has said that if the hospital does not pay the pending salary of the trainees at Hindu Rao Hospital, they would be forced to "take appropriate action including but not limited to accreditation of Hindu Rao Hospital."