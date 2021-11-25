North MCD plans to lease out plots in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar Ph-I

New Delhi: As the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday passed a proposal in the Standing Committee meeting to auction 132 plots on a 99-year lease in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar Phase-1, the Aam Aadmi Party slammed the BJP-led corporation for "selling off the MCD's assets".



This proposal was previously postponed due to AAP leaders opposing the issue. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had earlier accused the BJP-led MCD of selling integral land owned by the MCD for their own gain as they feared losing elections. The civic body had denied these accusations and said it is important to lease out these plots for revenue generation.

The proposal states 138 (38+94) plots will be put for e-auction and will be sold as per the price of individual plots based on the current applicable rates.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Bharadwaj also alleged that the North MCD is selling about 6,556 square meters of land in Rajan Babu Institute at throwaway prices.

He alleged that the BJP is looting the people before running off with its money by selling properties that belong to the people at odd and low prices to private players. The odd prices indicate that internal fixing is at play in these bidding processes, he alleged.

"The BJP is clearly colluding with private builders thereby selling off prime properties at minimal rates. When Delhi is always found falling short of land for hospitals, the BJP is selling off existing hospital lands to make quick money," he said.

The MLA also said that property worth crores in Karampura area of Azadpur is also being sold at low bids and that the original bidding price of 18 municipal shops in Asaf Ali Marg was reduced by 20 per cent.

He said that the state government has been asking the MCD to give out land to build hospitals and to construct mohalla clinics which was turned down. However, the North MCD is auctioning off 6,556 square meters of land under the Rajendra Babu Institute and selling off the property to a private builder.

The North MCD on Wednesday also passed the proposal for outsourcing gardeners for horticulture work during the Standing Committee meeting.