North MCD Mayor, Delhi BJP chief attack govt over unpaid doctors' salaries

New Delhi: Launching a fresh salvo against the AAP-led Delhi government, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Friday alleged that the municipal corporations of the city are given a step-motherly treatment just because they are governed by the BJP, as a result of which health workers, sanitation workers and teachers of MCD run facilities have not been paid salaries for months.



While the Delhi government has told courts that it had paid it's dues to the civic bodies here, Gupta along with North MCD mayor Jai

Prakash on Friday said the cash crunch with them was a direct result of the Delhi government not keeping its fiscal commitments.

Gupta said the Delhi government had promised to take care of all COVID warriors and because of that the Hindu Rao Hospital was turned into a COVID facility. He said that now doctors and nurses there are not being paid and that it was because the Delhi government was not releasing funds.

The North MCD mayor said that civic body run hospitals tend to poorer patients and deal with vector borne diseases as well. Jai Prakash said the Delhi government was not being sympathetic to the needs of the doctors and the patient's they deal with.

Jai Prakash claimed that the Health Minister was sitting on funds that could be used to pay salaries of health care workers but the Delhi government was purportedly not releasing the funds. He threatened to get on the streets and protest if the Delhi government did not release the funds.