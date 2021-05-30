North MCD launches drive against dengue

New Delhi: To curtail cases of vector-borne diseases ahead of the Monsoon season, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash launched a campaign to prevent dengue, malaria and chikungunya in its jurisdiction, at Pul Bangash Metro Station on Sunday. The Mayor also said that North MCD will run the campaign in three phases till the month of September.

The first phase of North MCD's campaign against vector-borne diseases comprises of checking levels of mosquito larvae in households, office buildings, etc., and awareness drives distributing pamphlets and handbills to citizens. In the second phase, the civic body will introduce Gambujiya fish (Gambusia or mosquito-fish) to reservoirs under its purview to eliminate mosquito larvae.