North MCD illegally cut down 15 trees, says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday in a statement alleged that the North MCD illegally cut down 15 trees at the behest of a private builder mafia.



AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi said that the North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel and Omaxe Ltd conspired together to cut down 15 of the 35 'marked trees'. He wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Friday requesting him to issue directives to file a case against North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel and Omaxe Ltd. for violating IPC Sections 425 and 427.

The North MCD has cut down 15 trees on the campus of MCD School at Bank Street in Ajmal Khan Road. The cutting down of 15 of the 35 marker trees is also a direct violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, which is severely punishable under law.

He also said that North MCD demolished an MCD School at Bank Street in Ajmal Khan Road and that he had sought help from L-G and CP to intervene in the matter and prevent it from happening but no help from their end came.