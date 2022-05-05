North MCD: Illegal meat shops sealed across 6 zones

New Delhi: Health department teams at the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday conducted "raids" across its six zones and sealed several meat shops which were selling it illegally, officials said.



The NDMC zones are — City Sadar Paharganj, Karol Bagh, Rohini, Keshavpuram, Civil Lines and Narela.

The raids were conducted by the health department of the respective zones with the help of local police to curb illegal selling of meat by shops or by vendors in the street, officials said.

"Such raids would continue in the coming days to curb the illegal selling of meat," the NDMC said in a statement.

The team in the City Sadar Paharganj Zone sealed 10 illegal unlicensed meat shops -- three in Nabi Karim in Ward 91, three in Quresh Nagar in Ward 89 and four on Minto Road, Shakur ki Dandi, in Ward 88, it said.