North MCD faces wrath of Hindu Rao Hosp docs again

New Delhi: Doctors at Hindu Rao hospital, who have been working without their salaries for 4 months now, said on Thursday that they are unable to handle the resulting financial difficulties. The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the North MCD-run hospital released a letter addressed to the civic body's Additional Commissioner (Health), saying that they are being "pushed to a position of stand-down" due to the administration's refusal to fulfill their basic rights.



RDA members said they were "pledged to serve and aid the medical fraternity". "But under such obnoxious and distasteful conditions, we are being drained beyond measures," they said. The letter said that they "deserve to be remunerated for our duties and services" and that paying wages should be a moral obligation of the employer.

Senior doctors at the hospital have also not been paid for five months now, and say that approaching the administration did not help.

In solidarity with the Hindu Rao RDA, the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association said that it will hold a General Body Meeting on Friday (today) afternoon at the hospital "to discuss the future course of action". The residents have said that they feel "betrayed by the administration" and are considering "unanimously resigning or going on an indefinite strike". The RDA first held a meeting to discuss non-payment of dues with the Commissioner on October 28 last year.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that on Thursday, he gave orders for December and January salaries to be issued for all residents while senior doctors will receive dues for November and December. The hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Anu Kapoor,

who was felicitated by the Mayor on Thursday for "outstanding and distinguished service to society", was unavailable for a comment.

When asked about how several MCD employees have been getting caught in the crossfire of the blame-game between the municipal bodies and the Delhi Government, the North Delhi Mayor said: "Although the Delhi Government owes us, we have been trying to generate revenue ourselves. Till now, Rs 1,100 crore have been used to pay all the pending salaries, of which the Delhi government contributed only Rs 300 crore, while the remaining amount was raised by the North MCD".

The mayor added, "North MCD employees will be paid every month on time from now onwards".