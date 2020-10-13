'North MCD asking us to wait for two months, protest to continue'

new delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association of the North MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Monday said that a meeting with the civic body's Commissioner had been inconclusive and that their strike would continue until they are paid their dues.



"There was nothing affirmative in the meeting. We are being told that there are no funds and have been asked to wait for about two months. It is not possible to wait for such a long time," a resident doctor at the hospital said.

Hindu Rao is a COVID-dedicated hospital, despite which the protest took place. The staff, including doctors, nurses and sanitation workers are on an indefinite strike and the Delhi government has had to shift COVID-19 patients from the civic-run hospital to its own facilities. Seventeen were shifted to LNJP Hospital and three to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, while those in the ICU were retained, a senior official said.

The resident doctors at the hospital said that they are going to continue the protest and would not work till the time their salary is paid.

The resident doctors have meanwhile said that if the hospital fails to comply with their demands, then they will go for mass resignations. "This protest is going to be our last resort, after that we will resign from our posts," an official from the hospital's resident doctors' association said.