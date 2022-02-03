North, East MCDs extend last dates for property tax amnesty schemes

New Delhi: North MCD and East MCD have decided to extend the last date for the first phase of their Amnesty Scheme from January 31 to February 15.

North MCD Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain announced the extension of the scheme on Wednesday. In the first phase, property taxpayers will receive 100 per cent waiver of interest and penalty and 15 per cent rebate on principal amount on lump sum payment of outstanding property taxes.



Jain said due to the weekend curfew and the third wave, the citizens were not able to take advantage of the first phase of the amnesty scheme, in view of which the last date of the first phase has been extended.



Meanwhile, the East MCD is offering 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty on deposit of outstanding property-tax under their amnesty scheme. Mayor of East Delhi, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that due to Covid-19, many people are not able to take advantage of this and so it had been decided to extend the last date of the amnesty scheme.

