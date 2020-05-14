North Delhi mayor inspects Hindu Rao Hospital
New Delhi: North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh on Wednesday inspected the Hindu Rao Hospital, where 10 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation issued a statement saying the mayor took stock of the situation in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Singh said all facilities were available for patients at the facility and all suspected cases were being tested on time.
Ten healthcare workers, including seven doctors, of the Hindu Rao Hospital, the largest civic facility in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, officials earlier said.
