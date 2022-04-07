North Delhi: Man mowed down by unknown vehicle

New Delhi: A man in his 30's died after he was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, police said.



The identity of the deceased has not been identified yet as police could not find any documents related to the man on the spot, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that at about 7:21AM, a PCR call was received regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged around 30 to 35 years, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.

The accused driver fled the spot soon after the accident along with the vehicle, police said.

"We did not find any document related to the man at the spot which could have helped us in identifying him but efforts are being made to identify him. For now, his body has been shifted to a mortuary of a nearby hospital where post-mortem would be conducted once the victim is identified and accordingly, we will inform his family about his accident," he said.