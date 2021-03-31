North corporation owes Rs 822 crore in salaries to staff

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation owes 284 of its employees upwards of Rs 822 crore in pending salaries since November 2020, excluding salaries for March, according to official data released by North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash in a House meeting on Tuesday.



Safai Karamcharis have not yet received their wages for February and are owed more than Rs 77 crore in unpaid dues. Other class four employees have not received their salaries since December amounting to more than Rs 118 crore. Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) have also not received approximately Rs 60 crore in wages since December.

As for healthcare workers, nurses have not been paid wages for January and February and are owed a sum of Rs 16.5 crore. Junior and Senior Residents have also not received wages since January amounting to Rs 12.36 crore and senior doctors have not received wages worth Rs 21.57 crore since December.

North MCD also owes over Rs 240 crore to its teachers who have not received salaries since November. Employees at North MCD HQ have also not received wages worth Rs 8.4 crore since December.

Jai Prakash has said that the civic body intends to pay off pending salaries by the end of this financial year but employees are less hopeful especially since their demands for pending wage payments remain unfulfilled even after going on prolonged strikes multiple times.