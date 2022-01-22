Non-filing of status reports in bail pleas hampering individuals' liberty, notes HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed its concern over the non-filing of status reports by the concerned officers in the pending bail applications, orally remarking that delay in the same hampers the liberty of an individual, according to legal news website Live Law.



Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was hearing two matters wherein the Court had earlier adjudicated upon the aspect of filing of status reports by the prosecuting agencies so as to ensure that there is no delay in the same. Earlier, the Court was informed that necessary sensitization programmes of the Investigating Officers with respect to timely filing of Status Reports had been carried out.

During the course of hearing on Thursday, the Court expressed it's concern over the delay in filing of status reports and asked the concerned DCP appearing in the matter thus: "Off and on, we still come across matters, despite assurances by you that care will be taken that the status reports reaches court in time so that bail applications are heard and they are not unnecessarily adjourned. It is the liberty of the individual which gets hampered by non filing of status reports."

I am pained to see that despite all senior officers, APPs making efforts that these status report reaches court in time, these status reports are still not filed. They are handed over on the date of hearing or a day prior. Once a status report is directed to be filed within one month or as per the availability of dates with Court, why it is filed only on the last date?"