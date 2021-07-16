Nominate nodal officers to check mosquito breeding at offices: SDMC to govt departments and agencies

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has asked HODs of various government departments and agencies such as PWD, DDA and DMRC to nominate nodal officers to check mosquito breeding at their office premises to prevent vector-borne diseases, officials said on Thursday.

According to the municipal officials, SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has issued an advisory on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Calling for prevention of mosquito breeding at source (office buildings), Bharti asked all the HODs of various agencies including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police, Public Works Department, CPWD to nominate the nodal officers to ensure preventive measures, the officials said.

An SDMC statement quoted Bharti as saying, "DBCs are unable to enter in the building premises due to the Covid pandemic, hence all the agencies concerned are asked to depute one or two dedicated staff to check water tanks, coolers and other water holding containers on the premises to keep mosquito-free environment."