Noise pollution: Focus on modified silencers, pressure horns

New Delhi: While the Delhi government continues to run extensive campaigns ahead of festivals like Diwali, Gurupurab, Christmas and others to curb the use of firecrackers, that contribute to both air and noise pollution, officials from the government here and the Delhi Police have had constant meetings on measures required to check noise pollution. And as the possibility of releasing a community policing application for noise pollution like the Green Delhi app was discussed, procurement of noise-level meters and vehicular noise pollution have also been important points of discussion.



According to data presented by the Delhi Police in a recent meeting, as per sources, over 6,000 prosecutions were undertaken between January 1 to July 15 this year for vehicular noise pollution. Of these, over 1,700 were for vehicles that used modified silencers, 4,100 were for pressure horns and more than 760 were for honking unnecessarily.

As per sources, at an earlier meeting, the issue of unnecessary honking and modified silencers was raised by paralegal volunteers and the figures for prosecutions were sought from the Delhi Police. A senior officer in Delhi Police said modified silencers, pressure horns are not allowed and strict action is taken against such vehicles.

The meeting attendees also discussed the procurement of noise level meters, which sources have now revealed was hit by the pandemic. They said that the Delhi Police had procured 244 meters but only 10 were supplied.

"The remaining 234 meters were received by suppliers later. The technical inspection was conducted and they were about to be distributed to all districts as per requirements so that they can be utilised in prosecutions of noise violators," the sources said. A noise level meter can detect and measure the source and level of sound from a distance.

An analysis was also done to the calls received at Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) from August 31 to September 6 which revealed that about 155 calls were received on ERSS out of which in 18 calls actions were taken whereas 70 were filed, 43 were untraced and 24 were found to be repeated.

Earlier another meeting was held in which discussion was held on the development of an exclusive application for noise pollution. An engineer who was present at the meeting informed meeting attendees that the matter was discussed with the officials from Air Lab and it was proposed that the mobile version of the existing website be launched, where people can register their grievances related to noise pollution.